The fading risk of a chaotic split between the U.K. and the European Union has propelled east European currencies to the top of the emerging-market pack in October.

The Hungarian forint and Polish zloty have beaten most of their peers in the period and are set for the best month in at least a year against the euro. From here, investors’ attention turns to the quirks of local monetary policy, the health of the German manufacturing industry and, ultimately, the trajectory of the European common currency.

“East European currencies are generally a high-beta play on the euro itself,” said Tatha Ghose, an analyst at Commerzbank AG in London.

The Polish and Hungarian currencies have been particularly sensitive to the twists and turns in Britain’s woes given the importance of EU budget transfers and the funds that pour in as remittances from workers in the U.K. Now, with Boris Johnson’s no-deal option shelved and trade optimism lifting risk appetite, the zloty and forint have come out on top.

Local Matters

Domestic factors have given the zloty an extra boost. The Polish central bank’s record stretch of rates on hold is appealing to currency investors as nations around the globe cut. And a court ruling on Polish foreign-currency loans proved less onerous on the banking sector than investors had initially feared.

That should help the zloty move toward 4.20 per euro, a level last seen in mid-2018, according to Christian Wietoska, a London-based strategist for Deutsche Bank AG. Still, the threat of a German slowdown could act as a break, he said. The zloty was little changed at 4.2587 per euro on Thursday.

The EU’s eastern member states conduct more than half of their foreign trade with the currency bloc, including at least a quarter with Germany. They rely on EU funding for development projects, while monetary policy is affected by European Central Bank decisions. All of which makes the euro’s influence inescapable.

“Euro strength has caused carry trades to be put back on across central and eastern Europe on extremely light currency positioning,” said Wietoska. “At the moment, it all depends on your Europe growth outlook and the euro.”

