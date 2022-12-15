How Brexit Can Boost the City, But Maybe Not Your Portfolio

Brexit was never going to be easy—we just haven’t really tried yet. That’s the view of prominent UK economist Gerard Lyons, who tells Francine Lacqua and David Merritt that he remains bullish on the breakup despite public sentiment that sees it as a failure.

Lyons is chief economic strategist at Netwealth and a former adviser to House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt. On this episode of In the City, he argues the financial center is still “pretty-well placed” after Brexit. Political crises since 2016, however, have prevented opportunities from being seized, he says.

London remains well-positioned to ward off contenders, Lyons explains, but remaining competitive means securing rules and infrastructure, playing to the City’s strengths and making sure the UK is seen as an attractive place to do business.

As stiffening economic headwinds thrust Brexit back into the spotlight, recent polling reveals mounting public regret. Hard data suggests the economy has held up relative to—or even beaten—its largest European Union peers since the referendum, but most economists believe that it will suffer in the long term.

Still, Lyons claims the the UK remains competitive in multiple areas and has done “really well on a whole host” of measures. “Clearly the UK needs to have a sensible relationship with the EU, but we need to reposition ourselves globally,” he says. “I think the City is the most interesting area that we can focus on from here.”

Also on this episode, senior reporter Harry Wilson explains whether the investment insights of a newsletter promoted by Nigel Farage could pay off. The answer? Not so much.

