(Bloomberg) -- In the aftermath of decades of war, many of Cambodia’s historical treasures had vanished. Some found their way into the most famous museums in the world. One intermediary, the late Douglas Latchford, was known for buying and selling these beautiful, intricate statues built into the Southeast Asian nation’s sacred temples.

In this episode of Bloomberg’s Storylines, we meet a man who has made it his mission to get those statues, and others like them, back home.

