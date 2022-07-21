(Bloomberg) -- Startups around the world are working on new ways of producing hydrogen, a clean alternative to fossil fuels that could one day power the grid, transportation and heavy industry.In this episode of “Power Moves,” Bloomberg explores the full spectrum of hydrogen energy, from its dirtiest iterations to the holy grail of renewable energy: green hydrogen. Several companies are slowly finding new ways to make scalable hydrogen energy work financially, and to do it without producing significant carbon emissions.

