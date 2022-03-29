(Bloomberg) -- Artificial intelligence, gene editing and synthetic biology may be the cornerstones of the next great industrial revolution. And China may lead it.In this episode of China 2030, we explore how China’s focus on pivoting from generic drug manufacturing to maker of first-in-class pharmaceuticals not only jump-started the country’s biotech sector, but laid a path to compete—and cooperate—with western pharma-giants.

