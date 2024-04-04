(Bloomberg) -- From young activists opposing the expansion of a coal mine in Germany to a solitary fisherman crossing a dry river bed in a remote corner of the Amazon, photojournalists are making unprecedented efforts to chronicle the impacts of climate change across the globe.

This week independent nonprofit World Press Photo revealed the regional winners in its annual contest for the most compelling images. Winning projects feature the consequences of global warming in every continent, from wildfires in Canada and Australia to floods in Bangladesh.

“The climate crisis is so overwhelming you can’t almost grasp the size of it, but you can when you look at the individual stories,” said World Press Photo executive director Joumana El Zein Khoury. “This is the essential work that documentary photographers and photojournalists do.”

Last year was the hottest ever recorded, with manmade climate change unleashing a litany of extreme weather events and disasters. Every relevant climate metric — from sea ice melting to the levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere and ocean temperatures — worsened significantly. The photographers captured, through their lenses, the changes that scientists recorded in research papers and studies.

Dry rainforest

A historic drought in the Brazilian Amazon altered pristine ecosystems and imperiled the livelihoods of small farmers and fishermen. Photojournalist Lalo de Almeida traveled to Porto Praia, a remote community with no road access. The town is only reachable by river, so the lack of water forces residents to walk for kilometers along the dry riverbed.

Bushfire aftermath

The impacts of the brutal wildfires that hit Australia in 2019 and 2020 are still being felt by the land and its people. Aletheia Casey reflected on her home country’s colonial past and climate future in A Lost Place, a series of manipulated images that convey her feelings of frustration and horror during the blazes. The artist applied paint or ink directly onto the surface of print photographs and then scratched through it, transforming idyllic landscapes into devastation.

Wildfire heroes

Blazes swept through millions of hectares of land in Canada last year, causing more than C$1 billion ($740 million) in insured damages and boosting the country’s carbon-dioxide emissions. Charles-Frédérick Ouellet embedded with a fire crew in Quebec and took this iconic image of firefighter Theo Dagnaud. The composition is reminiscent of a monument and stands as “a powerful symbol of our losing battle against climate change, and a metaphor for our collective arrogance in the face of the crisis,” said the World Press Photo jury.

Climate fights

Few stories captured the tensions and contradictions around Europe’s clean energy transition better than the struggle around Luetzerath, a hamlet in Germany that was scheduled for demolishment as part of a coal mine expansion. Daniel Chatard recorded the activists’ clashes with police, and noted they ultimately managed to save a section of the forest and five of six villages.

US climate refugees

About 98% of the surface area of Isle de Jean-Charles, off the coast of New Orleans, has vanished since 1955. For the past seven years, Sandra Mehl has documented the relocation of the French-speaking Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw Indian Tribal Community, the first community in the US covered by a federal climate change resettlement program.

Flood limbo

In the Indian state of Assam, the Miya people live in administrative and geographical limbo as the Indian government questions their citizenship and worsening floods erode their land. Mostly Bengali Hindus and Muslims that migrated from Bangladesh when the country declared independence in 1971, the Miya people’s fragility is compounded by climate change. Zishaan A Latif documented their struggle as floods destroyed homes, farms and crops in Assam in 2023.

Butterfly effect

People across Canada, the US and Mexico are uniting to reverse the decline of the eastern migratory monarch butterfly, which every year performs one of the longest known insect migrations — up to 3,000 miles across Central and North America. The monarch population has declined 80% since the mid-1990s due to climate change, loss of habitat and the disappearance of milkweed, the caterpillar’s sole diet. Jaime Rojo documented efforts to protect the species.

“There’s this humongous weight on our shoulders that’s the climate crisis,” World Press Photo’s El Zein Khoury said. “But we are doing something about it, and more and more photographers are focusing on the solutions.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.