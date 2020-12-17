(Bloomberg) --

Adding robots to factories, retail stores or mines was historically seen as a job killer by workers and the unions that support them. But this year, automation has allowed sectors of the economy to continue producing with fewer people, minimizing the coronavirus risk for employees. U.S. economy reporter Olivia Rockeman explains what that might mean in the long term and what needs to happen to help the displaced.

Host Stephanie Flanders talks with Harvard Economics Chair Richard Freeman about how 2020 has changed the world of work and what the future will hold. She also speaks with Bloomberg Chief European Economist Jamie Rush about what kind of economic boost the rollout of coronavirus vaccines could bring.

