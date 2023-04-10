(Bloomberg) -- Listen to The Big Take on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Terminal.

Florida’s governor, and likely presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis has pledged billions to restore Florida’s Everglades. Among other good things, that will help lower Florida’s carbon footprint and potentially combat some of the effects of climate change.

But you won’t hear him boasting about those benefits.

As a Republican trying to lure away Donald Trump’s voters with promises to attack “woke” policies, he says he’s “not a global warming person,” opposes restrictions on fossil fuels, and often downplays the environmental upsides of his own policies.Bloomberg national reporter Michael Smith joins this episode to talk about the Florida Governor’s mixed environmental record, and how DeSantis is walking a very fine line between shoring up Florida’s natural resources and alienating Republican primary voters he hopes will carry him to the White House.

Read more on this story: DeSantis Fights for Everglades As He Neglects Climate Crisis.This podcast is produced by the Big Take Podcast team: Supervising Producer: Vicki Vergolina, Senior Producer: Kathryn Fink, Producers: Mo Barrow, Rebecca Chaisson, Michael Falero and Federica Romaniello, Associate Producers: Sam Gebauer and Zaynab Siddiqui. Sound Design/Engineers: Raphael Amsili and Gilda Garcia.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.