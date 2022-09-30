Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Apple Podcasts

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Spotify

(Bloomberg) -- With apologies to TS Eliot — in finance, September is commonly held to be the cruelest month of the trading calendar. This extends to the crypto markets, too: Almost every year since 2013, Bitcoin prices struggle come September.

Market conditions have been especially unforgiving this year. So what’s the outlook for crypto asset prices as we leave September behind?Joining this episode from Sydney is Jamie Coutts, crypto market analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence.

Follow us on Twitter @crypto, and subscribe to the Bloomberg Crypto Newsletter at https://bloom.bg/cryptonewsletter

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.