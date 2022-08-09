Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Apple Podcasts

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Spotify

(Bloomberg) -- Venture capitalists and certain people in the music industry are enthusiastic about the potential for artists to benefit from technology like the blockchain and NFTs. But there isn’t universal agreement, especially among musicians themselves, that any of this is necessarily a good idea. What are the big trends, and the big areas of disagreement? Bloomberg reporter Lucas Shaw joins this episode from Los Angeles to continue our coverage of crypto and the music industry.

Follow us on Twitter @crypto, and subscribe to the Bloomberg Crypto Newsletter at https://bloom.bg/cryptonewsletter

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.