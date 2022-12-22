(Bloomberg) -- When law enforcement found $1 billion worth of cocaine aboard the container ship Gayane in 2019, it kicked off a fight between the US and the world’s largest shipping carrier over drug trafficking.

On this episode of Bloomberg Storylines, we explain how a little-known drug cartel operating out of the Balkans has, according to US prosecutors, infiltrated shipping crews for Mediterranean Shipping Co., using its massive container ships to send illicit drugs all over the globe.

