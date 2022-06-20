(Bloomberg) -- A growing number of people in the US get a day off in commemoration of Juneteenth, but experts say the deeper meaning of the holiday is lost by just giving time off to workers.

Since President Joe Biden declared the day a federal holiday last year, more companies are giving the day off, but few are commemorating it with additional programming or philanthropy. A Mercer survey of 400 companies found that 33% of companies currently offer Juneteenth as a paid holiday to their employees, and an additional 11% say they plan to offer the holiday to employees next year. Another survey released this week by Randstad found only about a fifth are offering programming and another fifth are engaging in community service.

Read More: More People Will Get Juneteenth Off This Year, But Half Say They Won't Be Paid For It

Ella Washington, an organizational psychologist and a professor of the practice at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, said companies should be more thoughtful about the day as a way to advance their diversity and inclusion efforts. “The message should not be, ‘this historical thing happened and it has nothing to do with us,’” she said. “We should really bring it internally to our organization. How does that connect to where we are today?”

White and Hispanic Americans are less likely to have “a lot” or “some knowledge” about Juneteenth — the day enslaved Black people in Texas found out they were emancipated — a Gallup poll released last year found. Companies can fill that void, said Tracy Sharpley-Whiting, a professor of African American and diaspora studies at Vanderbilt University. “We can’t assume that up and down the administrative chain everybody understands the holiday — that is, the significance of slavery and its end,” she said.

Read More: What Is Juneteenth and How Did It Become a US Holiday?

Those companies that do commemorate with a day of service, should make sure they’re reflecting those values within the office, too, Washington said. Black workers are still underrepresented in US companies and leadership. Part of the issue is retention: A report from Mercer found that the turnover rate for Black employees was 26%, compared to 17% for White employees.

“We have to think about all of these as places on our continuous journey of diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Washington. “The moment we start to think about it as a final endpoint or check the box, that's where we will always miss the mark.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.