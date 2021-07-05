1h ago
How England’s Coronavirus Rules Are About to Change
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced he aims to lift Covid-19 restrictions in England from July 19. Here’s what will change under the plans:
- All limits on social contact social contact dropped, including rules restricting indoor gatherings to 6 people and outdoor ones to 30
- The government’s instruction for people to work from home if they can is to be dropped
- No more limits on the number of guests at life events such as weddings and funerals
- All remaining businesses will be allowed to reopen, including night clubs
- All limits on capacity will be lifted for venues including theaters, concert halls and sporting arenas
- The “1-meter plus” rule for social distancing indoors is lifted, other than in specific places such as at the border in airports and when individuals are self-isolating
- No more legal requirements to wear face coverings. Guidance will be issued suggesting when people might consider using them, such as in enclosed or crowded places
- No more restrictions requiring bars and restaurants to carry out table service only or to space tables apart for social distancing
- The limit on the number of named visitors for care home residents is lifted
- There will be no legal requirement for Covid status certification to be used as a condition of entry for any setting, though businesses can voluntarily adopt so-called Covid passports
- The test, trace and isolate system will remain, and free asymptomatic testing is extended until the end of September
- A legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive for Covid or are asked to do so by the National Health Service will stay in place
- Read more: U.K.’s Johnson Plans to End Social Distancing From July 19
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.