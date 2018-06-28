(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Bloomberg Benchmark on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Bloomberg Benchmark on Pocket Casts

Around the world, women are having far fewer children than they were 50 years ago. This decline in fertility threatens to cause falling populations in many countries, which weighs on economic growth because it means fewer workers who can produce goods and services. In the first of a two-part episode of Benchmark, Scott Lanman talks with Elizabeth Katkin, author of the new book "Conceivability," about why it's so hard for many couples to overcome struggles with fertility -- and how countries differ on their approach to the issue.

To contact the author of this story: Scott Lanman in Washington at slanman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Topher Forhecz at tforhecz@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.