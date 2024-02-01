(Bloomberg) -- Angry farmers robbed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban of a good night’s sleep and, in the process, may have helped unlock the funds Ukraine says it needs to keep its war-torn economy going.

In Brussels on Thursday morning, Orban complained to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Council President Charles Michel that he’d had a restless night.

Protesters had rolled their tractors into the city overnight, blocking traffic and honking their horns to contest burdensome EU regulations. Just a day earlier Orban, the self-styled scourge of the Brussels machine, had been vocally espousing the farmers’ cause.

The leaders were meeting to decide not only billions of euros in aid for Ukraine but also whether the bloc could still forge ahead on key policies in the face of Hungary’s months-long objections. The allies have long complained that Orban’s intransigence plays in the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and no one had been expecting him to concede without a fight.

Michel provoked Orban’s laughter by joking that he’d organized the farmers on purpose before the men chatted about football — a passion of the Hungarian prime minister.

After the men were joined by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, it took those assembled about an hour and a half to agree a deal that they would then share wider for buy-in from fellow EU leaders.

This account was compiled after discussions with officials familiar with the talks, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Meloni was among a small group who laid the ground. She had three conversations with the Hungarian premier this week. These included a hotel meeting Wednesday evening that led to a long night’s work by the delegations.

A visibly tired Orban spoke in a video message after a deal had been struck. He said Hungary had gotten what it wanted: a ‘review mechanism’ for EU aid to Ukraine that would guarantee that money would be spent “rationally.”

In fact, the 60 year-old leader appeared worn down by being the only one among the 27 to obstruct aid. He initially opposed the size and duration of the package, as well as the fact that it would be financed from the joint EU budget. The latter is a sensitive point for Budapest, because lingering rule-of-law concerns prevent Hungary from accessing about €20 billion ($22 billion) of its own EU funds.

‘Budapest’s Games’

Orban would see none of his key demands met, though he may have gotten what EU officials privately say he had been seeking from the beginning: attention.

Frustration with the Hungarian premier had been boiling over in European capitals in recent weeks. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told reporters, ahead of the summit, that leaders were “tired of wasting time” and had frittered away days and nights to “play Budapest’s games.”

The grievances fomented discussions about how to punish the Hungarian leader for his intransigence, had he continued to block the deal. Markets underlined the stakes: when on Wednesday morning Hungarian cabinet minister Gergely Gulyas warned that it wasn’t certain Budapest would brook a compromise, the forint dropped 0.3% against the euro.

One possibility under discussion would have been suspending Hungary’s voting rights by taking the drastic step of invoking Article 7 of the EU treaties, though some countries have been uneasy about such a confrontational option.

The EU scheduled this week’s emergency summit after Orban derailed plans to push through the aid in December. That piled pressure on Kyiv as it needed the funding by March. As Russia’s full-scale invasion heads into its third year, Ukraine is vastly out-gunned by Russia on the battlefield.

With $61 billion in assistance from the US still held up by congressional Republicans, and the threat of a Trump presidency looming on the horizon, Ukraine has been counting on its European neighbors to help it turn the tide in a war of attrition against Russia.

“I think we have proven today, by this €50 billion, that we stand by Ukraine and I think it will be an encouragement for the US also to do their fair share,” von der Leyen said following Thursday’s breakthrough.

The swift agreement, which several diplomats who spoke to Bloomberg had doubted was possible, is also a personal victory for the president of the European Council, who’s come under fire for his handling of his job.

It followed months and weeks of diplomacy between the top leaders as they sought to wrangle Orban onside. The night before the deal, Michel and Scholz also met with Tusk and Dutch Premier Mark Rutte.

Ahead of the summit, Hungary had been pushing for an annual veto to block disbursements of funding to Ukraine. Instead, the EU agreed to simply debate the Ukraine aid package every year and “if needed” the commission, the bloc’s executive body, could be asked to propose a review in two years’ time.

‘Hungary Needs Europe’

In the run up to the summit, Germany had adopted the toughest line in batting away Hungary’s request for a veto, according to people familiar with the matter.

The leaders’ plan B — for the 26 member states to send aid to Ukraine outside the auspices of the EU — would have been more cumbersome, and raised questions about the bloc’s ability to proceed with a united front.

The scramble by the key leaders to convince Orban ahead of the summit also cements a tight-knit bond between Meloni, Scholz and Macron — the same trio to hash out Ukraine’s future over red wine at a hotel bar before the last summit in December.

“In Europe you have to know how to talk to everyone,” Meloni told reporters after the summit. “I worked on trying to arrive at a point that guaranteed that we would not divide Europe at a time like this, because we have other problems.”

Ultimately Orban may also have been swayed by Budapest’s other needs.

“He should also look at what’s in it for Hungary, in being in Europe,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said. “Hungary needs Europe.”

--With assistance from Zoltan Simon, Ellen Milligan, Jorge Valero, Jan Bratanic, Arne Delfs, Katharina Rosskopf, Milda Seputyte, Samy Adghirni, Stephanie Bodoni, Lyubov Pronina, Ewa Krukowska, Maria Tadeo, Max Ramsay, Natalia Ojewska and Flavia Rotondi.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.