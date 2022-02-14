(Bloomberg) -- China’s Zhang Yimou, the only person to ever direct opening ceremonies for both the Summer and Winter Olympics, knew he faced a global audience increasingly critical of the rising superpower. That’s why his goal was for those watching at home to feel “we are the same.”

Zhang, the acclaimed film director whose movies include “Hero” and “House of Flying Daggers,” shared his thoughts about the opening ceremony for the Beijing Winter Olympics in a short interview. He responded to questions submitted by Bloomberg News, though the video clip of his answers was record by the games’ organizers and sent to Bloomberg on Feb. 6.

In 2008, Zhang created one of the most lavish displays in modern Olympic history with a four-hour opening for the Beijing Summer Olympics, involving a cast of 15,000. This year, Zhang said the two-hour pageant on Feb. 4 held “simplicity” as the key. It highlighted Chinese culture and life of the ordinary people, with size of the performing crew only a fifth of 2008’s.

Zhang will also direct the closing ceremony for the Winter Olympics, which is set for the night of Feb. 20. The show will pay tribute to the 2008 games and highlight Beijing as the “dual Olympic city,” Zhang told reporters at a Feb. 5 press briefing.

Here are some highlights of what Zhang thought about the opening ceremony.

Q: Why were the 2008 and 2022 ceremonies so different?

When I was directing the second (Olympics) opening ceremony, personally, I wanted to create something different from what I did in the past. This is the law of artistic creation. No one wants to repeat, especially a repetition in front of the whole world.

From the perspective of innovation, if you compare (the Winter Games opening) with 2008, you will see they are completely different. In 2008, it was the grandness, and this time, the simplicity. There were so many crew back in 2008, and this time, not many.

Q: President Xi has said China’s story needs to be told in a more “trustworthy, lovable and respectable” way. Did the opening ceremony try to do that?

Of course we’d aim to do that.

I think the world today is facing a complicated situation, because everyone is different. On issues like the Covid-19 pandemic, people have different views and perspectives, and varied approach. The more this is the case, the more we should actually emphasize the commonality of us human beings.

Our opening ceremony this time is also to express such concept and feelings of the Chinese people. In terms of Chinese people’s emotions, their images, and their hearts, there is nothing strange about them, they are the same as the rest of the world.

Through a short presentation of the opening ceremony, we want to make connection between ourselves and the world.

Q: What elements did you prepare for an audience outside China who might not know the country well and might be hostile given geopolitical tensions with the West?

One of the most important work for me as a director, is to make more people feel touched and moved, whether they’re watching (the opening ceremony) in front of the TVs or computers, not just (those) at the scene.

Fortunately, I am a film director, so I have more experience in this area.

No matter how people all over the world see China, how they see today’s China, you can’t force a unified view. But when they watch this opening ceremony, I still hope that it can help reconcile a lot of the hostile feelings, while seeing the warmth of human beings.

(We) created these shows based on the perspective of such commonly shared human emotion. These segments are only a few minutes long, but I believe that at least the audience around the world will not be repugnant, because we did not strongly promote ourselves, but just to let everyone understand that we are the same.

