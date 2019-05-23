How I Got Cash, Gift Cards and Cryptocurrency for My DNA Data

On our latest episode of Prognosis, reporter Kristen V. Brown sets out to peddle her own DNA to the highest bidder. Health data has turned into a big business, but Brown quickly learned she wasn't about to get rich selling hers. In exchange for an Amazon gift card or a few shares of marginal value and the promise of using your data to advance science and health, companies are buying rights to millions of people’s data.

