(Bloomberg) -- As China’s economy slows, India is vying to take its place as the world’s biggest driver of growth. Global business and finance giants are increasingly looking to the country as a prime destination for investment.

But first, India has a few issues to deal with. In the mini-documentary Can India Take China’s Growth Crown, Bloomberg Originals reports on how the world’s biggest nation by population faces four thorny problems that must be overcome.

When China opened up in the late 1970s, transforming its economy into the “world’s factory floor,” big companies and big banks saw the clear need for a strategy to work with the Asian giant. Its dominance became even more pronounced in 2001 when it joined the World Trade Organization. In Can India Take China’s Growth Crown, we show how two decades later, India is climbing toward the global economic summit, and how businesses are scrambling to develop a brand new strategy to match.

To see more Bloomberg Originals video documentaries, click here.See the latest videos from Bloomberg Originals here.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.