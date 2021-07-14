Jul 14, 2021
How Inflation Spike May Go From Transitory to Long-Lasting
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- An overheating economy -- either because demand rebounds faster than expected, supply disappoints, or some combination of the two -- is the fastest route to durably higher inflation. If that occurs, Bloomberg Economics’ general equilibrium models show inflation in the euro area and U.K. moving significantly above expectations. In the U.S., a flatter Phillips curve means a more muted impact.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.