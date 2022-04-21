Top Stories
Most Popular Articles
BNN Bloomberg Picks
6:56
'Solid case' for Bank of Canada to deliver full-point hike: Scotia
5:10
How to save for a down payment: navigating Canada's investment savings accounts
4:12
That costs what?! A look at how much some consumer prices went up in the last year
Freezing Canadian weather brings pancake bliss amid maple syrup boom
5:57
Canadians increasingly tapping HELOCs as virus restrictions lift
6:47
31% of Canadians don't earn enough to pay their bills: Survey
6h ago
6h ago
Russia sanctions 61 more Canadians including top Trudeau staffers, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem
Russia sanctions 61 more Canadians including top Trudeau staffers, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem
Russia has issued a fresh round of sanctions, “indefinitely” banning 61 Canadians from entering Russia, including premiers, mayors, journalists, military officials and top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.
4h ago
Gap slumps after lowering sales outlook; CEO of Old Navy departs
Gap plummeted after announcing trouble at Old Navy -- the brand that generates half of its sales and is seen as the apparel giant’s growth generator going forward.
11h ago8:11
Canada's inflation rate highest in 31 years
Francis Fong, senior economist at TD Bank, joins MoneyTalk to discuss Canada’s latest inflation rate, up 6.7 per cent year-over-year in March, giving the Bank of Canada more reasons to hike rates.
9h ago
CEO says Flair has resolved foreign ownership issue - mostly - amid regulatory probe
Amid an ongoing regulatory probe of Flair Airlines, CEO Stephen Jones says the budget carrier has rejigged its governance structure to align with Canadian ownership rules — but that its "significant" debt to an American investor remains a concern.
Apr 20
Apr 20
Canadian inflation blows past expectations, spiking to 6.7%
Canadian inflation blows past expectations, spiking to 6.7%
Canadian consumer price inflation shot past expectations in March, jumping to a new three-decade high and cementing expectations the Bank of Canada will continue with aggressive interest rate hikes in coming weeks.
5h ago8:18
CMHC expects home sales and price growth to remain elevated, but ease from highs
CMHC says it expects home sales and the pace of price growth for them will remain elevated this year, but ease from their highs of 2021.
Apr 207:24
Ackman loses more than US$430M on 3-month Netflix bet
Bill Ackman ditched his stake in Netflix Inc. after losing more than $430 million on his investment in less than three months.
11h ago2:56
Musk's Twitter financing plan raises questions about Tesla stake
Elon Musk says he’s secured US$46.5 billion in funding for a takeover of Twitter Inc. But more than two-thirds of that is either coming from his own pocket or borrowing against his Tesla shares.
14h ago
Ottawa feared repeat of 2020 rail blockades before B.C. pipeline arrests last fall
14h ago
Ottawa feared repeat of 2020 rail blockades before B.C. pipeline arrests last fall
Federal officials feared a repeat of the 2020 rail blockades one month before RCMP enforced an injunction last fall against protests that cut off access to a pipeline construction site in northern British Columbia.
-
Dec 23, 2019
Apr 20
Apr 20
Priced out of Ontario, homebuyers turn their eyes to the Calgary real estate market
Priced out of Ontario, homebuyers turn their eyes to the Calgary real estate market
As Ontario's sizzling real estate market puts home ownership out of reach for many Canadians, a growing number of prospective buyers are looking west in hopes of achieving their white-picket-fence dreams.
5h ago6:15
U.S. stocks fall in a dramatic reversal as yields surge
U.S. stocks slid as the selloff in Treasuries resumed, with traders bracing for the possibility of more aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. The U.S. dollar gained.
5h ago6:29
Oil pushes higher as array of supply risks eclipse China concern
Oil rose to settle at its highest in three days in a volatile session as a series of challenges to supply eclipsed concern about the lingering threat to energy demand from lockdowns in China.
Apr 20
Apr 20
Lululemon aims to double sales by 2026, targeting more men
Lululemon aims to double sales by 2026, targeting more men
Lululemon outlined a new five-year plan intended to double sales to US$12.5 billion by 2026, in part by expanding its offerings to men.
12h ago2:57
High food costs shaping grocery shopping habits and buying patterns, Metro CEO says
Rapidly rising food prices in Canada are shaping grocery shopping habits and buying patterns as consumers increasingly seek out deals and favour discount retailers, the head of Metro said Thursday.
12h ago
Uber to drop mask mandate in most of Canada, but still recommends wearing one
Uber is dropping its mask mandate for customers and drivers in most of Canada, but says they are still recommended.
Apr 19
Apr 19
Canada dodges the worst as IMF slashes global growth outlook
Canada dodges the worst as IMF slashes global growth outlook
The International Monetary Fund slashed its growth forecast for the global economy Tuesday, but Canada managed to escape with only a modest downward revision to its GDP outlook.
13h ago15:21
The Daily Chase: Inflation spreads (but not to wages); Ackman bails on Netflix
There’s no more important story these days than runaway inflation and the ripple effects for households and central banks.
Apr 201:03
Freeland, Yellen walk out on G20 as Russian envoys speak
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other finance ministers and central bank governors walked out of a Group of 20 meeting on Wednesday when Russian officials began addressing the gathering, according to people familiar with the events.
Apr 19
Apr 19
Trudeau says airplane mask mandates remain in place as U.S. carriers drop rule
Trudeau says airplane mask mandates remain in place as U.S. carriers drop rule
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says mask mandates for air travel remain firmly in place, even as major airlines south of the border drop the requirement for passengers and crews.
Apr 19
Apr 19
Canadian manufacturers hope for exemptions from latest Buy American provisions
Canadian manufacturers hope for exemptions from latest Buy American provisions
Canadian manufacturers are once again facing the risk of being hit by U.S. protectionism and the need to fight for crucial exemptions.
Apr 203:39
Shopify reportedly in talks to buy tech startup Deliverr
Shopify is in talks to buy technology startup Deliverr, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that would help the Canadian e-commerce company expand in fulfillment services.
Apr 205:16
Rogers shares hit record as telco cashes in on travel boom
The loosening of public health restrictions and pent-up travel demand helped power a double-digit profit surge for Rogers Communications in the first quarter.
Apr 204:25
Canadian Natural Resources hits $100B market valuation
Canadian Natural Resources became the first oil and gas producer listed in Toronto to surpass $100 billion in market value, after its stock price rose to hit a new all-time high on Wednesday.
Apr 207:24
Netflix shares plunge 35% after massive subscriber loss
Netflix tumbled 35% on Wednesday, in a selloff that wiped out US$54 billion in market value, after it reported a surprise decline in its subscriber base.
Apr 206:00
Tesla rises after automaker posts record quarterly profit
Tesla reported better-than-expected first-quarter results, buoyed by strong demand for its electric vehicles, but warned of supply-chain challenges for the rest of the year.