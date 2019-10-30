How Long Will It Take Hong Kong to Bounce Back From Recession?

The Hong Kong government will release data Thursday underscoring what retailers, hoteliers and residents know all too well -- that the economy has slipped into a recession amid nearly 5 months of increasingly violent skirmishes.

Third-quarter GDP figures are expected to show a further 0.6% retreat after a 0.4% contraction in the second quarter from the previous three months. Two consecutive periods of negative growth would mean Hong Kong has fallen into a technical recession, the first since the global financial crisis a decade ago.

The economic debate now is focusing on how long the downturn will last, if recent glimmers of stabilization point to a bottoming out, and if lasting damage from the U.S.-China trade war and the demonstrations has already been done. This week Financial Secretary Paul Chan said that a full-year contraction is “very likely.”

“If the protests end, domestic demand may see a bounce back immediately,” said Tommy Wu, senior economist with Oxford Economics Ltd in Hong Kong. He forecasts a contraction of 0.1% for the full year 2019. “Even after an eventual calm is restored, it will likely take a long time for tourism-related sectors to recover.”

That said, the city’s economy has shown the faintest of positive glimmers since the initial shock of the protests’ impact this summer, when tourists began staying away. Small business sentiment has ticked higher, as has a gauge of the outlook among purchasing managers, though both are close to their record lows. The real estate and financial services sectors have remained fairly resilient despite some earlier bruising.

The MSCI Hong Kong Index tumbled as much as 18% from an April high, before recently clawing back some gains in October as relative calm descended on financial markets, and remains positive for 2019. While property prices have slipped about 5.5% since June, the Centaline Property Centa-City Leading Index is up for the year, hanging on to gains after a February low.

HSBC Holdings Plc, the largest lender in the finance hub, said adjusted pretax profit fell 12% to $5.3 billion for the third quarter. Still, in Hong Kong, adjusted pretax profit inched up 1% in the quarter to $3 billion and executives said there hasn’t yet been a significant outflow of funds. Standard Chartered Plc also said it earned more in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong’s Monetary Authority has sought to maintain stability in the city’s financial markets. It’s unlikely that the Hong Kong dollar’s peg to the greenback is in jeopardy despite the slowdown, said Jonathan Ostry, deputy director of the research department with the International Monetary Fund.

“That peg has survived over many decades and has been an important anchor for Hong Kong and its economy,” Ostry told reporters.

One of the biggest factors in determining if Hong Kong will recover -- and how soon -- is whether mainland Chinese tourists who have been scared away by the protests will return. In the aftermath of the 2003 SARS epidemic, they came back, though it may be a different story this time amid the anti-China tone of the current demonstrations.

Since hitting a record of more than 5.5 million visitor arrivals from China in January, tourism from the mainland has plummeted to half that by the end of August. Mainland visitors still account for almost 80% of total arrivals in Hong Kong.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Wednesday that visitor arrivals in the first half of October were down about 50% from the same period a year earlier.

Economists agree that it’s unlikely this recession will be a mild dip, with the protests showing no signs of ending and the U.S. and China still negotiating a path forward on their trade differences.

“It seems that it is extremely difficult to achieve the forecast of 0 to 1%” growth for the year and gross domestic product may very well decline in 2019, Paul Chan said in a blog post Sunday. The protests’ “blow to our economy is comprehensive.”

“Hong Kong has experienced a very marked slowdown,” said the IMF’s Ostry. “We expect only a modest pick up in growth for 2020 with the risks I would say skewed to the downside reflecting the possibility of protracted social unrest as well as a continued slowdown in China and in global trade.”

While the Hong Kong government has announced relief packages this year, for most struggling businesses the best cure for what’s ailing the economy would be an end to the protests -- especially as Hong Kong has little to no influence over the trade war.

“It’s absolutely life and death for us,” Douglas Young, co-founder of lifestyle and fashion retail chain Goods of Desire, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. His firm is doing what it can to avoid layoffs, including unpaid leave, voluntary holidays and other ways to make the business more efficient, he said.

“If it ends with decent compromises between all the parties involved I can see Hong Kong rebounding very quickly,” Young said. “Not within my lifetime have I experienced something this serious. I’m very confident Hong Kong will bounce back, but the crucial thing is: When is this going to end?”

