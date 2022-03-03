(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Trillions on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Trillions on Spotify

One of the best-performing categories since the beginning of last year has been commodities. Everything from oil to wheat to palladium to gold is up, due in large part to inflation worries. But how much room is there left to run? And how big a portion should commodities make up of a portfolio?

On this episode of Trillions we discuss these questions and more with Mike McGlone, commodities strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence. McGlone explains why higher prices in general tend to cure higher prices in commodities, the outlook for energy and the increasingly competitive relationship between gold and Bitcoin.

