Yes it’s calorie counts, for any restaurants employing more than 250 people in the U.K., part of a new law that aims to tackle obesity. While it’s likely many would rather not know, we’ve rounded up some of the richest dishes around, from Michelin-starred Hakkasan in Mayfair to a more prosaic pie from Pizza Pilgrims at Selfridges. And for context, their totals are compared to a Big Mac meal’s 1,000 calorie count for the burger, fries and Coca-Cola.

The law also requires restaurant menus to display a reminder of recommended daily intake prescribed by the government. That’s 2,000 for women and 2,500 calories for men.

Plateau (Canary Wharf)

Braised turbot with sprouting broccoli, hazelnut pistou, bathed in beurre blanc. Calories: 2,187 (2.2 Big Mac meals)

Burger and Lobster

Wagyu burger with lettuce, horseradish mayo, black garlic mayo and crispy shallots; served with truffle fries. Calories: 1,979 (2 Big Mac meals)

Parlour

Fish finger sandwich and chips, with tartare sauce. Calories: 1,733 (1.7 Big Mac meals)

Pizza Pilgrims

Selfridges-exclusive U.K. Wagyu Beef pizza with wagyu beef salami, margarita sauce, buffalo mozzarella and pickled peppers. Calories: 1,631 (1.6 Big Mac meals)

Dishoom

Chicken Ruby, with a cheese naan and steamed rice. Calories: 1,495 (1.5 Big Mac meals)

The Ivy

Hamburger with pancetta, cheese and chips. Calories: 1,462 (1.5 Big Mac meals)

Wetherspoons

Large breakfast with two fried eggs, bacon, two sausages, baked beans, three hash browns, mushroom, two slices of toast and Lurpak spreadable. Calories: 1,412 (1.4 Big Mac meals)

Rosa’s Thai

Veg & Tofu Pad Thai, with stir-fried rice noodles in tamarind sauce, coconut, sugar, eggs and crushed peanuts. Calories: 1,355 (1.4 Big Mac meals)

Hakkasan

Signature Peking duck, a two-course serving for four to six. It starts with the crispy parts of a whole duck, pancakes, baby cucumber and spring onion. A second course mixes up the meat with a choice of three sauces: XO, black bean or ginger and spring onion. Calories: 2,858 (715 calories per person, or about 0.7 Big Mac meals each, if shared between four)

Go ahead and indulge, as the optional caviar adds no calories to the meal.

