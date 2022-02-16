How Many Five-Stars Did You Get From Drivers? Uber Now Tells You

(Bloomberg) -- Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc. is giving customers more insight into how their average rating is calculated and will for the first time allow riders to see how many five-star ratings they received from drivers.

Starting today, users will be able to see a breakdown of their personal rating through the app’s Privacy Center, which will show how many of each individual ratings they received, not just the decimal score between one and five they previously had access to. The rating is an average of the last 500 trips.

Riders won’t, however, be able to see when each rating was awarded, or why it was given. Slamming doors, leaving a mess behind or not wearing a seatbelt are some of the main reasons drivers deduct stars from a customer, Uber said.

