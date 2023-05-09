How Much Is Sleep Worth? Air New Zealand Prices in Economy Bunk Beds

(Bloomberg) -- Sleep can be almost priceless for passengers jammed upright in economy class on long-haul flights. Now Air New Zealand Ltd. plans to sell it for around $100 an hour.

The airline is installing bunk beds on its ultra-long Auckland-New York and Auckland-Chicago routes in 2024. Four-hour sessions, only available for travelers in coach, will probably cost between NZ$400 and NZ$600, Air New Zealand said Wednesday. That works out at $64-$95 per hour. The exact price hasn’t yet been determined.

The six-bed pods — known as Skynest — will be available from September next year. Each bed will have a pillow, sheets and blanket, ear plugs, and a reading light. Passengers will be limited to one booking per flight, and time limits are set to be strictly enforced.

“Crew will politely wake any passengers who sleep through,” Air New Zealand said.

Customers on the 17-hour direct New York flights — launched in September — can already opt for Air New Zealand’s Skycouch, which transforms a row of three economy seats into an improvised bed.

