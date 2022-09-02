(Bloomberg) -- About 24 million British households will be paying nearly three times the price for energy this winter than what they paid last year.

What's happening to my energy bill?

Regulator Ofgem’s price cap for customers on variable tariffs will jump from October 1 to a level 178% higher than last winter because of soaring prices on the wholesale energy markets that are forcing suppliers to pass on costs to consumers.

The government has already pledged £400 in support for each household, and more for the poorest, but pressure is mounting for the new prime minister to go further.Bills could rise even higher, with the most extreme estimates predicting an extra doubling in the price cap from April, but that depends on wholesale prices closer to the time.

How do I calculate what’s most expensive?Everyone’s bill will be slightly different, and each appliance uses different amounts of power. That means it’s hard to know exactly what’s costing you the most.Smart meters help to provide a clearer idea of what you’re spending, and checking out the power rating on the appliances you have will help you understand how much each appliance costs.Heating is normally the main cost for households over winter and those with combi boilers can reduce the cost per hour by reducing the flow temperature, according to heating systems experts at The Heating Hub.The headline price cap figure of £3,549 is just a typical bill, so here’s a full breakdown of maximum unit costs you can be charged.

