How NFTs Live On as the Investment Promise Fizzles: Crypto IRL

(Bloomberg) -- The chief experience officer at the crypto hardware wallet firm Ledger has a message for NFT haters: Eventually you’ll be dead.

Ian Rogers says that the concept of nonfungible tokens makes sense to a younger generation – those who spend hours glued to screens, live online, and attended school virtually at the height of the pandemic.

“It’s not a foreign concept,” he told us in the most recent episode of “Crypto IRL.”

Emily Yang, the artist known as pplpleasr, sees NFTs as a reflection of society and that they will be collectibles the way vinyl albums once were.

NFT skeptics, though, urge caution. John Reed Stark, a former SEC enforcement attorney, says the entire concept is a ludicrous ripoff. “It’s a giant scam,” he said. “It’s a giant Ponzi scheme.”

