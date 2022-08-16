(Bloomberg) -- In late July, allegations surfaced that some North Koreans were plagiarizing online resumes and tricking companies, including crypto companies, into hiring them. It's part of a broader effort to raise money for North Korea’s government weapons program. It could also help the authoritarian nation evade global sanctions.

How did North Korea get so good at tricking crypto employers? And what does all of this mean for the security of crypto companies?

Bloomberg reporter Jeff Stone joins this episode to explain.

