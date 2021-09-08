(Bloomberg) -- “Wayfinding” systems are the smart design tools that help people navigate from place to place. It’s a universal language that exists everywhere—from the roads we drive, the paths we walk and the airports and malls we traverse. There’s also a natural version in our brains, and without it, we’d be getting lost a whole lot more. In London, the cab drivers must learn thousands of streets and routes before they can hit the road. Now some scientists are studying their brains to see just how our internal compass works, and whether that knowledge can be used to treat disease.

