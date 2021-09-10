(Bloomberg) -- Consumer makeup giants have spent billions of dollars over the past century projecting to society what they consider the ultimate standard of beauty. Unfortunately, that ideal largely excluded both people of color and others who didn’t match up with what was portrayed in magazines, on billboards and television.

Now, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and a number of other companies have broken through to help expand the image of beauty in the cosmetic industry. As a younger generation demands more from brands, can the industry become a force for inclusion and body positivity?

