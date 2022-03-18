(Bloomberg) -- Two months ago, grocery delivery startup Buyk Corp. was raising $250 million to bolster its expansion. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the company’s remaining employees have shifted focus to selling off refrigerators and other assets.

Before Buyk’s bankruptcy filing Thursday, the company was among a string of startups offering city dwellers grocery delivery within 15 minutes. It had 39 so-called dark stores in New York and Chicago acting as mini fulfillment centers, where bicycle-riding couriers would pick up orders and hustle them to customers. There were plans to open 100 more stores and launch a line of private-label foods.

But the invasion changed the company’s fate. The war meant Buyk’s Russian founders, who had been financing its operations and are not subject to individual sanctions, could no longer get cash to the U.S. because of restrictions on transferring funds from Russia. The invasion also nixed whatever interest Buyk had drummed up from institutional investors in the U.S. since January, Chief Executive Officer James Walker said in bankruptcy court papers.

The war presented an “existential and, ultimately, fatal crisis,” Walker said. Running out of money, the company tried, and failed, to sell itself to a litany of competitors -- DoorDash, Gorillas and Gopuff included. Buyk then fired almost all of its employees and began shutting down permanently. A rapid liquidation “is the best result for all stakeholders under incredibly difficult and unforeseeable circumstances,” Walker said.

The company has taken out a $6.5 million loan against its assets to fund the wind-down, court papers show. In the next two months, auctioneers will sell off refrigeration and food storage equipment with a book value of $11 million. Buyk’s inventory, valued at $1.7 million, is also up for grabs.

Time is of the essence: about a fifth of the inventory is perishable and the company is “desperate” to avoid incurring April rents, Walker said in his sworn declaration. Walker, who joined Buyk from Nathan’s Famous Inc. last year, will stick around to oversee the liquidation.

Buyk owes about $63.5 million under a series of convertible notes, court papers show. It also has about $18 million in additional unsecured debt. The company’s co-founders, Slava Bocharov and Rodion Shishkov, own most of Buyk’s equity and will likely receive no recovery on their holdings because stockholders are last in line to get paid.

The case is Buyk Corp., 22-10328, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

