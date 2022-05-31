(Bloomberg) -- China’s financial capital reported its fewest Covid-19 cases in almost three months as residents celebrated a significant easing of curbs on movement, while some companies took a more cautious approach, maintaining some restrictions in factories.

Shanghai saw 15 new infections on Tuesday, the lowest caseload since March 2. Most of the city’s 25 million residents are allowed to move about freely from Wednesday, after more than two months under one of the world’s most restrictive pandemic lockdowns. Covid infections have been trending lower in the city, after peaking at more than 27,000 a day in April, as Shanghai struggled to impose China’s zero-tolerance strategy on an outbreak fueled by the more contagious omicron variant.

As Shanghainese cheered their newfound freedoms with fireworks and parties in their housing compounds, business appears to be more circumspect, with the lockdown inflicting a heavy toll on operations and production. Tesla Inc. and Volkswagen AG will keep workers at their Shanghai plants isolated in special “bubbles” until the end of next week, to ensure stability of output, people familiar with the carmakers’ plans told Bloomberg News.

The effective elimination of the virus in Shanghai will be seen as vindication for China’s intensive Covid Zero strategy, which still seeks to quash outbreaks even as other countries move to live with a pathogen that triggered the most significant global health crisis of a generation. Still, the victory exacted a hefty toll on the economy, with factories shuttered for weeks and supply chains upended as China deployed the Covid Zero playbook of movement restrictions, mass testing and mandatory isolation of all Covid cases and their close contacts.

In a statement late Tuesday, the Shanghai government said it would “spare no effort to promote the full restoration” of normal life and “do our best to recover the time and losses caused by the epidemic.”

Nonetheless, Shanghai’s residents will emerge to a city changed by the lockdown, with vast makeshift hospitals built to house the tens of thousands of infected and the people they’d been in contact with. Barriers erected to confine people to their apartment complexes are being dismantled, though some places remain off limits, with movie theaters, gyms and museums still closed.

People will still need a valid negative PCR test result before leaving home. Workers returning to the office were reminded to avoid meeting in rooms, practise social distancing in canteens and to disinfect their keyboards. Most subway lines will resume operations Wednesday, although the minimum interval between trains will be as long as 5-10 minutes in the initial phase of reopening.

And with China committed to its Covid Zero policy, the specter restrictions will be swiftly reimposed in the event of any further virus flareups hangs over the nation.

Regular testing is also set to become a standard feature of life. A network of tens of thousands of testing booths is being set up across the country’s largest and most economically vital cities, with the goal of having residents always just a 15 minute walk away from a swabbing point.

The infrastructure will allow cities like Beijing, Shanghai, tech hub Shenzhen and e-commerce heartland Hangzhou to require tests as often as every 48 hours, with negative results needed to get on the subway or enter a store.

The testing plan shows the extent of China’s divergence from the world where Covid infections are now commonplace. The next iteration relies on taking faster action based on test results to prevent the virus from seeding within a community, as it did in Shanghai.

