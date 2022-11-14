(Bloomberg) -- Listen and subscribe on iHeart, Apple, Spotify and Terminal.

The US Supreme Court has ruled that Americans have a Second Amendment right to keep guns in their homes for self-defense, and to carry them in public. But the Court has also been clear that the federal government and states can require background checks and place certain restrictions on who can buy guns and where they can be carried. States can also limit or outlaw certain firearms for public safety.

In this episode, we look at how a rapidly growing number of small gunmakers are testing some of these restrictions–and finding a lucrative new market.

Bloomberg investigative reporter Jason Grotto joins to talk about the popularity of guns by niche manufacturers.

We also head to Denver to hear from Rob Pincus, a firearms safety instructor, former law enforcement officer and vocal gun rights advocate, who’s getting ready to bring his first gun to market.

Read the Investigation: Small Gunmakers Find State Weapon Bans Offer Lucrative Niche

