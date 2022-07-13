8h ago
How Steve Young Launched a $50 Billion Second Act
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- National Football League legend Steve Young is now a force in the world of private equity, heading up a firm with $7 billion in assets. He’s also intent on writing a new playbook for former athletes as well as the PE industry.In this episode of Bloomberg’s “Athlete Empire,” we accompany the former San Francisco 49ers star quarterback as he goes about building his second, very lucrative act.
