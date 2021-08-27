(Bloomberg) --

Extraordinary loose monetary policy has led to what Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick calls a “flight to crap,” or investor interest in the most-speculative corners of financial markets. He joins the “What Goes Up” podcast to discuss how the likely reduction in bond purchases by the Federal Reserve could affect those investments. He also shares his thoughts on how algorithmic trading strategies interact with meme stocks and delves into other market topics.

