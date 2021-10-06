(Bloomberg) -- The Great Recession of 2008 pushed more women to enter the U.S. workforce to help support families and themselves in the face of economic hardship. Over the next decade, a strong job market helped cement this employment trend.

Fast forward to 2020, and the coronavirus forced many women onto the sidelines, hitting them particularly hard with job losses and new demands brought on by the global health catastrophe. But the pandemic has also caused some to forge new pathways toward a more equitable workforce. When Covid-19 eventually recedes, these women may be leading the way forward.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.