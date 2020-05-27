(Bloomberg) --

Boris Johnson’s British government is launching a track-and-trace system, aimed at allowing the country’s economy to restart while suppressing the spread of coronavirus.

It will begin operations on Thursday and will mean anyone who is contacted by officials and warned they’re at risk will need to self-isolate for 14 days, even if they feel fine.

In the absence of the delayed mobile phone app, the program is relying on a team of 25,000 contact tracers -- 7,000 of them clinicians and the rest call center staff -- to identify and warn people who might be infected without knowing it.

Someone Develops Symptoms

They should immediately isolate themselves and order a test, either online or by phone. Everyone else in their household should begin 14 days of isolation.

If They Test Negative

They and their household can leave isolation.

If They Test Positive

They and their household must complete the two-week isolation period. The person who has tested positive will receive a text message or email asking them to share details of people with whom they’ve been in close contact -- defined as being within 2 meters for more than 15 minutes, without any form of protection, such as a screen, between them.

What Happens Next

The contact-tracers will attempt to alert all close contacts, and ask them to self-isolate for 14 days from when they came into contact with the person who tested positive. Their household doesn’t have to isolate, but should follow guidelines on social distancing.

This is how the test and trace system is intended to work in England. Other regions of the U.K. will have their own systems.

