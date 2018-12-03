How the Vote on May's Brexit Deal Will Unfold: A Traders' Guide

(Bloomberg) -- The House of Commons debate on Theresa May’s Brexit deal starts on Dec. 4, with five days of consideration. All the voting is on Dec. 11.

A business motion, which will confirm the program of the debate, will be debated and voted on Dec. 4. This is not expected to be controversial.

The debate itself starts later on Dec. 4 and continues for eight hours on Dec. 5, 6, 10 and 11. Each day’s debate will be led by a different cabinet minister.

The motion simply states that “this House approves” of the withdrawal agreement and framework for the future relationship negotiated with the EU.

No more than six amendments will be selected by Commons Speaker John Bercow on the last day of debate.

All votes will be held on Dec. 11 - starting at 7:00 p.m. Amendments will be voted on before the main motion, and each vote will take about 15 minutes.

The final vote will be on the motion as amended by the previous votes. If there are six amendments it should be held at around 8:30 p.m.

Results are made public as soon as the votes are counted.

