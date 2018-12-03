(Bloomberg) -- The House of Commons debate on Theresa May’s Brexit deal starts on Dec. 4, with five days of consideration. All the voting is on Dec. 11.

  • A business motion, which will confirm the program of the debate, will be debated and voted on Dec. 4. This is not expected to be controversial.
  • The debate itself starts later on Dec. 4 and continues for eight hours on Dec. 5, 6, 10 and 11. Each day’s debate will be led by a different cabinet minister.
  • The motion simply states that “this House approves” of the withdrawal agreement and framework for the future relationship negotiated with the EU.
  • No more than six amendments will be selected by Commons Speaker John Bercow on the last day of debate.
  • All votes will be held on Dec. 11 - starting at 7:00 p.m. Amendments will be voted on before the main motion, and each vote will take about 15 minutes.
  • The final vote will be on the motion as amended by the previous votes. If there are six amendments it should be held at around 8:30 p.m.
  • Results are made public as soon as the votes are counted.

