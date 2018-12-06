Dec 6, 2018
How the Vote on May's Brexit Deal Will Unfold: A Traders' Guide
(Bloomberg) -- The House of Commons debate on Theresa May’s Brexit deal is under way, with voting scheduled for Dec. 11.
- The debate continues for eight hours on Dec. 6, 10 and 11. Each day’s debate is led by a different cabinet minister.
- The motion simply states that “this House approves” of the withdrawal agreement and framework for the future relationship negotiated with the EU.
- On the last day of debate, no more than six amendments will be selected by Commons Speaker John Bercow.
- Voting will be held on Dec. 11, starting at 7:00 p.m. Amendments will be voted on before the main motion, and each vote will take about 15 minutes, with the result announced before the next vote is taken.
- The final vote will be on the motion as amended by the previous votes. If there are six amendments it should be held at around 8:30 p.m.
- The government has repeatedly refused to say what it would do if it loses the vote. The options include putting it to Parliament again, pursuing a no-deal exit instead, a general election, and even a second referendum. The Labour Party says it will seek a vote of no-confidence in the government. May’s Tory colleagues could also seek to oust her as leader.
