(Bloomberg) -- The House of Commons debate on Theresa May’s Brexit deal is under way, with voting scheduled for Dec. 11.

The debate continues for eight hours on Dec. 6, 10 and 11. Each day’s debate is led by a different cabinet minister.

The motion simply states that “this House approves” of the withdrawal agreement and framework for the future relationship negotiated with the EU.

On the last day of debate, no more than six amendments will be selected by Commons Speaker John Bercow.

Voting will be held on Dec. 11, starting at 7:00 p.m. Amendments will be voted on before the main motion, and each vote will take about 15 minutes, with the result announced before the next vote is taken.

The final vote will be on the motion as amended by the previous votes. If there are six amendments it should be held at around 8:30 p.m.

The government has repeatedly refused to say what it would do if it loses the vote. The options include putting it to Parliament again, pursuing a no-deal exit instead, a general election, and even a second referendum. The Labour Party says it will seek a vote of no-confidence in the government. May’s Tory colleagues could also seek to oust her as leader.

