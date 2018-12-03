How To Analyze The Currency Markets And Understand The Future Of The Dollar

(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to the Bloomberg Odd Lots podcast (Pocket Casts)

Subscribe to the Bloomberg Odd Lots podcast (Apple Podcasts)

Every week, hosts Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway take you on a not-so-random walk through hot topics in markets, finance and economics

With assets like stocks and bonds, there are clear techniques you can use to value them. But what about currencies? They don't produce cash flows. They don't offer any particular claim on assets. They're all priced relative to other currencies. So how do you go about determining their value? On this week's episode of the Odd Lots podcast, we speak to longtime currency market veteran Marc Chandler of Bannockburn Global Forex about how he approaches the foreign exchange market, and what the future of the U.S. dollar may hold.

To contact the authors of this story: Joe Weisenthal in New York at jweisenthal@bloomberg.netTracy Alloway in Hong Kong at talloway@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Topher Forhecz at tforhecz@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.