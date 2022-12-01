How to apply for the new Canada Dental Benefit

Eligible Canadian parents can apply for the new Canada Dental Benefit starting Thursday.

The plan introduced by the federal government this year covers dental costs for children under 12 from families who earn less than $90,000 per year.

Payments of $260, $390 or $650 per child are available depending on income, to a maximum of two payments per child.

Here is a look at eligibility and how to apply.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE

The program currently accepting applications for children under 12 years old as of Dec. 1 who received or will receive dental care between Oct. 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023.

Families should be earning less than $90,000 per year and not have access to private dental insurance.

All parents must have filed their 2021 taxes at the time of application and families should be receiving the Canada Child Benefit.

HOW TO APPLY

Applications can be submitted online with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

People will need to provide:

Dental provider name, address and phone number

Date or expected date of the child’s dental appointment

Employer’s name and contact information for both spouses or partners, if applicable

WHAT’S NEXT

People who have direct deposit set up with the CRA should expect payments within five business days. Mailed cheques may take about 10 business days.

Payment amounts will be adjusted based on family net income and how many children are being applied for.

The deadline to apply is June 30, 2023.

A second application and reimbursement period will run from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

The government is advising people to keep receipts for six years in case the CRA needs to validate any information.

People will be asked to return funds if appointments are cancelled.