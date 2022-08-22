Top Stories
Top Stories
Latest Videos
{{ currentStream.Name }}
Related Video
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Today's Guests
-
{{guestAppearance.guest.name}}{{guestAppearance.guest.position}}, {{guestAppearance.guest.company}}{{guestAppearance.focus}}{{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceRailDateFormat }}
Most Popular Stocks
Recently Viewed Stocks
|{{column.title}}
|{{column.title}}
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] }}
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
No Data Found
-
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
Powell “put” likely to be about removing rate cuts from the outlook: Larry Berman
-
3:02
Netflix says 'no' to advertising in kids programs, new movies
-
6:04
These Canadian tech companies have recently had layoffs
-
6:35
Tax-Free First Home Savings Account: Here are the basics
-
4:15
Loneliness, isolation a side-effect of inflation for seniors
-
8:37
Inflation: These are the grocery items that grew in cost
-
-
8h ago
Cineworld says it considers filing for bankruptcy in the U.S.3:02
Cineworld says it considers filing for bankruptcy in the U.S.
Cineworld Group Plc is considering a voluntary Chapter 11 filing in the US as it seeks to cut its US$5 billion debt pile, the world’s second-largest cinema operator said in a filing Monday.
-
1h ago6:49
Oil fluctuates in choppy August trading amid Iran deal risk
Oil switched between gains and losses as traders weighed the potential for a resumption of the nuclear deal with Iran against the risk of disruption to Kazakh oil flows.
-
Aug 197:39
East coast LNG solution 'achievable' – just not any time soon: Pieridae
While the feds tout Canada as a reliable source of energy for Europe, the head of Pieridae Energy, which has been trying to get an LNG export terminal off the ground for several years, said helping Europe is not as easy as it seems
-
2h ago2:10
AMC, Bed Bath & Beyond lead rout in meme stocks as mania fizzles
The unraveling of the latest meme stock frenzy is accelerating as bad news for some of the most popular retail-trader favorites pile up and investors broadly dump riskier assets.
-
Aug 19
Analysts cut big banks' price targets ahead of Q3 earnings3:59
Analysts cut big banks' price targets ahead of Q3 earnings
A number of analysts are lowering their profit estimates and cutting their 12-month price targets on Canada's Big Six banks ahead of earnings season that gets underway next week.
-
3h ago14:55
The Daily Chase: Investors await the U.S. Fed's next move; Canadians pump the break on spending
This is the week when Wyoming becomes the heartbeat of global financial markets.
-
Aug 196:38
'Sell in May' doesn't always work - but technical analysis is often right
There's an old investment adage: 'sell in May and go away.' But as Dale Jackson writes, you could be leaving money on the table if you follow that strategy.
-
Aug 195:33
Mortgage lenders' results show 'pockets of concern' in Canada
Earnings results from alternative mortgage providers including Home Capital Group and EQB show that lenders are turning more cautious on Canada’s rapidly-cooling housing market and the economy.
-
Aug 19
Zellers' fries and Zeddy Bear: Reaction to the brand's return6:21
Zellers' fries and Zeddy Bear: Reaction to the brand's return
Many Canadians are taking to social media with memories of Zellers after department store owner Hudson’s Bay announced it will bring back the brand in early 2023.
-
Dec 23, 2019
-
-
-
Aug 19
Toronto commercial real estate deals jump 43% to hit $7B5:42
Toronto commercial real estate deals jump 43% to hit $7B
A new report says the total value of commercial real estate sales in the Greater Toronto Area in the second quarter rose 43% compared with a year ago.
-
Aug 192:27
Cineworld tumbles 82% after report on U.S. bankruptcy plan
Cineworld shares slumped more than 80% after the Wall Street Journal reported that the world’s second-largest cinema operator is planning to file for bankruptcy in the US within weeks.
-
Aug 192:53
Buffett's Berkshire wins approval to buy 50% of Occidental
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway won approval from U.S. regulators to buy as much as 50% of Occidental Petroleum after spending months acquiring its shares.
-
Aug 18
Severance: Why experts say you should negotiate an individual package, even in a mass layoff6:03
Severance: Why experts say you should negotiate an individual package, even in a mass layoff
While laid-off employees might feel pressured to take the severance package placed in front of them, employment lawyers say it’s important for workers to make sure the package is tailored to their individual entitlements