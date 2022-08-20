(Bloomberg) -- This year’s bear market in stocks has drawn a lot of attention to hedge funds, many of whom have been doing much better than the market as a whole. But what if you could package some popular hedge-fund strategies into ETFs that charge a fraction of the management fees, and don’t come with all the strings attached about who can invest in them and when they can cash out? Andrew Beer has been working on exactly that -- and successfully so -- with a fund that he co-manages at Dynamic Beta.

Beer, an alumnus of Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group, joined this week’s episode of the “What Goes Up” podcast to talk about what’s behind the success of his managed-futures ETF.

Q: You co-manage the iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF, which is up more than 20% so far in 2022. Talk to us about how this came to be, the notion of replicating hedge-fund strategies.

A: In hedge funds, it’s always the big trades that make a difference. When Stan Druckenmiller calls inflation, he doesn’t talk about trying to arbitrage between the 29-year Treasury and the 30-year Treasury. He’s like, “I’m betting rates are going up and commodities are going up.” When people talk about John Paulson and subprime, they don’t say, “Oh, but his very, very best trade was to buy a few million dollars of this tranche and profit from it.” So it’s pretty obvious to anyone who’s been in the hedge fund industry that if you can figure out the big trades of hedge funds, you’re going to be able to explain most of what they do.

Andrew Lo from MIT and a bunch of other academics basically pointed out in 70-page papers with a lot of statistics what was pretty obvious to people in the industry all along. Hedge-fund replication as a strategy is just trying to find the best way to identify what those big trades are and then copy them cheaply and efficiently today. And if you can do that, then you can do it in an ETF. You can do it in a mutual fund, you can do it in a UCITS fund. I’ve looked at this question for 15 years and there’s only one thing we found. If we found something better, we would do it. This is the only thing that we have found that works reliably well.

Q: Can you talk more about your iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF?

A: In that ETF, we basically copy the big positions of 20 large hedge funds that pursue a strategy called managed futures. Managed futures is one of those irritatingly vague and complicated terms that people use and don’t really understand. But basically what these hedge funds do is they have quant-based strategies that are playing off the fact that the rest of us human investors are kind of emotional -- we don’t change our minds easily, sometimes we pile into things too late, et cetera.

And so what that does is it creates trends in the market. An asset that starts rolling down a hill, kind of keeps rolling, and sometimes it accelerates. And they don’t get it right all the time, but sometimes they get it really right. And this year they’ve gotten it really right.

And so what we do is we basically look at these 20 large hedge funds and say, all right, if they’re buying crude oil, then we simply go out and buy a futures contract on crude oil. If they’re shorting Treasuries, betting that rates are going to go up, we’ll go out and short Treasuries. If they’re betting that the dollar is going to be strong against the yen, we’ll do the same trade. And so the whole idea of it is that you’ve got really smart guys who do this every day with tons and tons of resources. We’re almost like Ikea -- we’re just trying to copy what they do, but do it cheaply and efficiently.

Q: And what did the ETF do this year?

A: Much to everyone’s surprise, the biggest gainer this year has actually been shorting the yen against the dollar. And again, when you talk about the craziest things in the market, I think if you’d asked FX strategists earlier this year, the yen is at 115, where could it possibly go? The guy who said 125 would’ve been laughed out of the room. And then lo and behold, it almost hit 140. The funds got that position early and rode it. But also, they were long crude oil at the right time, they were short Treasuries when rates started to go up. So it’s really been three big principal trades that have delivered most of that performance.

Q: I’m curious, is it something that can be systematic and rules based, or is there a lot of just watching the tape and making discretionary decisions about what the trends look like?

A: I irritate a lot of people in the managed-futures space by basically saying, I don’t think it’s that complicated. To me, it’s the modern-day version of that guy that we all know with a candle chart who’s telling you that something has just broken through its moving average and it’s going to go keep going up.

But what was that guy saying? He was saying that people fall in love with stocks and they drive them higher. They bail out of things and dump things at the same time. Sometimes the world changes and they’re very, very slow to respond. What a managed-futures fund does, it’s got a lot of human beings sitting around with a lot of computers. And so it’s not as though somebody has created some computer and then, like Tesla autopilot, set it to work.

Rather it’s guys trying to figure out and constantly tweaking and changing the models and trying to figure out the right parameters over time. So it’s a systematic strategy in that these guys, what they buy and sell every day is driven by computers. But there’s a very human side of how people end up building the models, what they like and what they don’t like.

