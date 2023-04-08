(Bloomberg) -- Andreas Malm is not a household name, except in certain circles. A professor of human ecology at Lund University in Sweden, he is also the author of How to Blow Up a Pipeline, a slim manifesto in which Malm lays out a radical case for climate action:

“Damage and destroy new CO2-emitting devices. Put them out of commission, pick them apart, demolish them, burn them, blow them up. Let the capitalists who keep on investing in the fire know that their properties will be trashed.”

In his book, Malm makes clear that any attack should be on “luxury” emissions and not “subsistence” emissions: Aston Martins are fair game; ambulances are not. And he doesn’t offer explicit instructions for exploding things so much as an argument for aggressive action, one convincing enough that director Daniel Goldhaber developed a movie version (now in theaters) in which a motley crew joins forces to blow up an oil pipeline in Texas.

There is a certain necessity to turning Pipeline into a narrative thriller, as a direct adaptation of Malm’s book would be kind of like a TED Talk. Instead, Goldhaber creates something more conventionally compelling: a taut caper movie whose characters are used to articulate Malm’s points — that fossil fuels have to be considered the least viable option, and that history is full of “nonviolent” movements made more effective by aggressive factions.

The characters’ backstories, revealed piecemeal in the run-up to the titular event, are also stand-ins for some of the circumstances that drive activists’ desperation. One is mourning the death of her mother during a freak heatwave, while another suffers from an illness her doctor attributes to growing up in oil country.

Goldhaber doesn’t necessarily ask viewers to agree with the pipeline plot’s participants, whose motives are varied and sometimes contradictory. Nor does Pipeline as a film offer any specific instructions for bomb-making — more a general impression that it is both complicated and dangerous. (An arguably uncomfortable amount of time is spent wondering whether someone is about to blow up themself.) But the movie does successfully ask its audience to think, really think, about whether this group of vigilantes reaching for a measure of last resort is actually so difficult to understand.

Back in the real world, the climate movement is slowly building up courage but remains firmly in the keep-it-peaceful camp. Photos of activists throwing soup on a Van Gogh or staging a sit-in to stop traffic generate enough of a negative reaction among the general public — and among politicians — that climate groups have not attempted more radical actions at scale.

Even merely writing about these topics gets plenty of reactions from both sides. “Do not try this in Texas. You could get shot,” wrote one reader after Bloomberg Green published a story about the group Tyre Extinguishers, which slashes the tires of gasoline-powered SUVs (something a Pipeline character does in the movie’s opening scene). Another reader replied to the same story with: “I have wanted to [slash tires] but have not had the courage.”

The UK, where the activist group Extinction Rebellion was born, has cracked down hard on protestors, sending many to jail. The government passed a law last year that makes it more likely that even peaceful tactics disrupting daily life will result in imprisonment.

“That's what always happens when you escalate. As soon as you pose a danger to the system, this is what you'll get in return,” Malm said on Bloomberg Green’s Zero podcast. “And that's a sign that you're doing something good, that you are actually challenging some interests.”

The government pressure is working. At the start of this year, Extinction Rebellion said it would pause any protests that cause public disruption. At the same time, the urgency to act is increasing. Global greenhouse-gas emissions set a new record in 2022.

This tension between action and perception is a central thread in Pipeline, and while developing their plan the collaborators essentially decide to go big or go home. It makes for a better film that they do — slashing SUV tires is less cinematic — and the decision lets the characters bring life to what can otherwise seem like invisible fossil fuel infrastructure. (Several comment on how bad it smells.) Like the book, Pipeline stops short of suggesting that infrastructure sabotage is the only or best way to fight fossil fuels. But its characters’ conviction does force viewers to consider the cost of failing to fight hard enough.

