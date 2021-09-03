(Bloomberg) -- Sure, buying nothing at all would be best from an emissions perspective, and shipping can vastly alter a product’s climate impact. To that, we say, as always: Your mileage may vary.

Office Chair

Lumbar support that doesn’t lean on the environment.

GOOD: Herman Miller Aeron Chair, from $1,095

As of this month, Herman Miller’s iconic Aeron chairs will be made with 38% recycled plastic sourced through NextWave, an organization that collects ocean-bound water bottles, jugs, caps, and fishing gear and diverts it back into product supply chains.

BETTER: Knoll ReGeneration, $622

The frame is made from recycled plastic bottles, the mesh back is made with renewable corn byproduct, and the seat includes soy-based foam. Plus, it earns the highest certification possible from LEVEL, the furniture equivalent of LEED.

BEST: Noho Move, $375

New Zealand-based Noho makes this chair entirely out of recycled materials, including Econyl nylon spun from reclaimed fishing nets and worn-out carpeting. Colorful chair-toppers come from sustainably sourced wool, and packaging can either be recycled or composted.

Kitty Litter

Your cat can be an eco-warrior, too.

GOOD: Weruva Cat Litter, $27 for 11.7 pounds

Unlike standard sodium bentonite clay-based cat litters, which are linked to devastating strip mining practices, Weruva makes litter using hinoki wood left over from musical instrument constructiong and building manufacturing and green tea-leaf byproduct from bottled beverage companies.

BETTER: Fresh News Paper Cat Litter, $7 for 12 pounds

Fresh News makes its cat litter pellets and packaging from 100% recycled paper. Some of the material even comes from its own PaperGator program, which pays local Michigan non-profits to collect post-consumer paper and keep it out of landfills.

BEST: Naturally Fresh Walnut Shell Cat Litter, $13 for 14 pounds

This litter is made from discarded shells sourced from the company’s own walnut farm in California. The manufacturing facility is solar-powered, and the product comes in packaging made with 30% recycled materials.

Cashmere Sweater

Cozy up to sustainable fibers.

GOOD: Frances Austen Classic Crew Neck, $425

Cashmere goat overgrazing has led to massive land degradation in Mongolia, prompting several apparel companies to partner with sustainably managed herds. Frances Austen sources cashmere from organic farms and works with a factory in Scotland that uses water-recycling and recycled packaging.

BETTER: Patagonia Recycled Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $199

In addition to its Worn Wear program, which lets shoppers buy gently used pieces (including cashmere), Patagonia sells sweaters made from pre-consumer cashmere scraps collected from factory floors in Europe.

BEST: Riley Studio Recycled Cashmere Sweater, $406

Riley Studio uses Re.Verso yarn, a regenerated cashmere made from post-consumer textile waste. The Re.Verso collection process is carbon-neutral, the fabric is undyed, and the material has Global Recycling Standard certification. To keep old sweaters out of the trash, Riley Studio offers free repairs on damaged clothes and a take back program that recycles its worn-out pieces into new ones.

