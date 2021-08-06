(Bloomberg) -- Sure, buying nothing at all would be best from an emissions perspective, and shipping can vastly alter a product’s climate impact. To that, we say, as always: Your mileage may vary.

Shaving Cream

Lather up for the environment.

GOOD: Bravo Sierra Shaving Foam $9

Since the 1950s, metal cans of shaving cream have used aerosol propellants such as propane or isobutane to produce dollops of foam. Bravo Sierra’s shaving cream, however, uses Solstice — a non-flammable propellant based on hydrofluoroolefins, which are less environmentally-damaging than more common hydrofluorocarbons — for its spray mechanism.

BETTER: Marie Veronique Mildly Foaming Shaving Oil $23

Known for its natural serums and tonics, Marie Veronique developed a men’s shaving line three years ago that’s equally plant-based and high-end. Non-toxic acids, oils, and surfactants protect skin from folliculitis (better known as razor burn) and prevent chemicals from rinsing down the drain.

BEST: Kilted Bar Shaving Bar Soap $7

When it comes to soap — of any kind — a bar is always more sustainable. Kilted Suds makes its beard soap with bentonite clay and aloe vera, and uses olive, sunflower, safflower, and coconut oils instead of palm oil, which is linked to mass deforestation. The bar ships in biodegradable paper packaging and is meant to be lathered up with an old-school brush.

Travel Mugs

Reusing is just the first step.

GOOD: Huskee 16 oz Cup & Lid Combo $22

Huskee collects coffee bean husks — usually discarded as waste during the harvesting and drying process — and blends them with polypropylene plastic to make its ridged travel mugs. The neutral color options (just beige and charcoal) are strategic: avoiding unnatural dyes will make it easier to recycle damaged mugs through its HuskeeLoop program.

BETTER: Ecoffee Cup 16 oz. $18

To keep paper cups out of landfills, Ecoffee developed a unique polymer made from natural bamboo fiber, cornstarch, and resin, and then designed it to look just like a to-go cup. The lid and sleeve are silicone, and shipping materials are reused or recycled.

BEST: Ekobo Takeaway Mug 16 oz. $18

Many a travel mug is made with virgin stainless steel, which requires resource-intensive open-pit nickel mining. Ekobo crafts its mugs from a FSC-certified bamboo sawdust fiber made from waste collected at chopstick factories. A plant-based melamine binder holds it all together.

Foam Rollers

Low-environmental-impact physical therapy.

GOOD: Casall PRF Eco Bamboo Tube Roll $59

Standard-issue body rollers are made from one of a handful of petrochemical-derived foams. Of those, ethylene-vinyl acetate foam is known to retain its shape and last the longest, meaning less waste. Casall’s roller combines an EVA foam center with a protective tube made from recycled plastic, bamboo, and corn husks.

BETTER: Om Roller from $100

Instead of plastic foam, Om Roller wraps a thick layer of natural latex foam — sourced from renewable rubber trees — around a hollow tube of mango wood. Removable organic wool and cotton covers come in a variety of naturally-dyed colors and patterns.

BEST: Mobeco Cork Massage Roller $41

For myofascial release, cork works as well as foam. It’s also harvested from cork oak tree bark without any deforestation. Aussie company Mobeco uses compostable mailers and packing materials to ship its cork rollers, and will take customers’ old yoga equipment to help facilitate recycling.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.