The UK, like many countries across Europe, is bracing for a painful winter. In a bid to save homes from facing unaffordable energy, newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss has agreed to cap bills and pay for it by adding to public debt. At the same time, she has asked for a review of the country’s net-zero goals and her energy minister wants to drill for every last drop of oil and gas available.

That may seem like an existential threat to the UK’s climate ambitions, but the country is unlikely to roll back any of its targets, said Bryony Worthington, a member of the House of Lords. It may even strengthen them, she added, because “the solutions to climate change, the solutions to air quality and the solutions to high energy prices are all the same thing,” said Worthington. “You use less energy and you use cleaner energy.”

Worthington is not just a sharp observer of the climate-energy landscape in the UK and globally — she was one of the authors of the Climate Change Act of 2008. The historic piece of legislation binds the country to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. The framework it created also ensures that the government stays on track even as it faces multiple crises.

Worthington was the first guest on Bloomberg Green's new podcast Zero, hosted by yours truly. We talked about how the law came to be, why almost every politician voted for it, and how it's structured to be flexible but not too much so.

Worthington’s insight is relevant beyond the UK — the Climate Change Act provides an approach that nations like New Zealand, France and Sweden have already copied. To understand why the framework is so powerful, it’s necessary to explore three key pieces of it: carbon budgets, enabling powers, and an independent watchdog.

First, the UK is bound by five-year carbon budgets that become progressively more stringent, such that the country reaches net-zero emissions by 2050. So far, the UK has met its first two budgets and is on track to meet the third at the end of this year. “Ambition and flexibility are correlated,” said Worthington, which is why instead of one-year budgets, the government is working in five-year windows.

However, the UK is starting to go off track on meeting future budgets. When environmental groups sued the government earlier this year over what they called inadequate climate policy, the binding nature of the 2050 goal helped them succeed in court: The judge asked the government to show how exactly it will ensure there are policies to reach climate goals.

Second, the act gives the government powers to enact policies that can help it meet climate targets. These enabling powers are likely to be used to deploy a zero-emissions vehicle mandate, for example, that will increase the sales of non-combustion vehicles until no fossil-fuel vehicles are sold in the UK. The government can also use the act to redirect subsidies, such as those given to agriculture, toward reducing emissions from land use.

Finally, the act created the Committee on Climate Change. The body is funded by the UK government, but it provides independent analysis on whether the government is on track to meet climate goals and what kind of policies will help. As the world of energy changes and clean technologies become cheaper (or don’t), the committee is able to keep the government up to date on the most effective ways in which it can meet its economic, energy and climate goals.

That’s the strength of the law itself, but its impact was compounded by a crucial swell of public support. When the act passed in 2008, members of every political party felt compelled to respond to the public’s concerns about climate change. Some 463 members of parliament voted for the bill, and only three voted against it.

Since then, public concern has only increased, which is another reason Worthington says trying to undo climate targets “won’t rise to the top of anyone’s agenda.” This summer alone, the UK experienced an extreme drought and a record-breaking heat wave.

Akshat Rathi writes the Zero newsletter, which examines the world's race to cut emissions through the lens of business, science, and technology.

