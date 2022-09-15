(Bloomberg) -- The new UK government is unlikely to scrap climate goals even as it panders to a climate-skeptic wing within the Conservative party, says Bryony Worthington, a member of the House of Lords.

The UK is legally bound to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 and must hit interim emission goals as set out by the Climate Change Act of 2008. When enacted, the law passed with only three members of parliament voting against it and 463 in favor. Since then, the act has survived and even been strengthened in the face of the financial crisis, Brexit, and the pandemic-led recession. But soaring energy bills and inflation present a real risk to those climate goals today: Prime Minister Liz Truss, who began her premiership last week, included a review of the UK’s net-zero goal in her first few actions.

“The review of net zero is actually not a bad idea,” says Worthington, an author of the Climate Change Act, in a discussion on Bloomberg Green’s Zero podcast. “It’s not a bad thing for us to keep asking ourselves: Are we doing this in the most efficient way possible?”

Worthington spoke to Zero about the importance of climate laws, how to structure them so they are crisis-proof, and why the UK’s climate targets will remain in place and may even become more aggressive. This is an edited and condensed version of the highlights of Worthington’s interview.

Akshat Rathi: It’s only been a little more than a week for Liz Truss as the new prime minister and the most pressing challenge for her is orchestrating the government’s response to record high energy prices. What would you do if you were prime minister?

Bryony Worthington: Fortunately, we are in a situation where the solutions to climate change, air quality and high energy bills are the same: use less energy and use more clean energy. All the arrows are pointing in the same direction. So I’d run a massive campaign of insulating homes to make them less leaky and double down on deploying clean electricity sources and get building. Now Truss has got the last bit right, but for whatever reason the thing she is going to build is more oil and gas potentially. That’s a false solution.

Akshat: She has also promised to cap energy prices and given a sort of blank check to energy companies.

Bryony: We’re going to have to pay that back at some point, whether through higher taxation or a worse credit rating. We just don’t know what the full consequences will be of this big market intervention.

But energy pricing is a hard problem, because we’re part of a global market. We get about 45% of our gas from our own sources in the North Sea. But we can’t control the prices of that gas. Those companies are charging what they can get away with. We’ve really got to find other sources like offshore wind, where the UK is the Saudi Arabia of wind. We’ve been getting better at harnessing wind with ever more efficient turbines and even turned renewables into a source of income. But politically it’s an easy message to say we’re going to take every last drop of oil and gas from the North Sea. That’s not the long term answer.

Akshat: The Climate Change Act has survived all sorts of crises: the financial crisis, Brexit, multiple prime ministers, and a pandemic-led recession. But now it feels really dire. Do you think high energy bills pose a challenge to the act?

Bryony: I don’t think so. Why have we got a problem? Because fossil-fuel prices are volatile. Also, there is no real scenario where the UK is independent on fossil fuels. So the answer is more indigenous renewable sources like offshore wind, tapping into the transmission network across Europe that acts like a battery, and nuclear power — which won’t come online fast but nuclear along with renewables will be the ultimate solution.

Akshat: Climate laws, once in place, can help hold the government to account. But laws are also made by government. Could the act be scrapped by the new government?

Bryony: It could, but the government has its hands full with other issues. Why would you pick that fight right now? Climate action has huge support among the public and many members of parliament. We all know that fossil fuels are the root cause of the problem for high energy bills. I don’t think scrapping the act will rise to the top of anyone’s agenda.

Akshat: Why did the prime minister order a review of how the UK will deliver on net-zero goals then?

Bryony: The review of net zero is actually not a bad idea. The government has made a number of interventions in the market to support renewables and gas peaker plants. It will soon do more to help finance nuclear and carbon capture. I suspect what the government wants to do is look at how do these all inter-relate. It’s not a bad thing for us to keep asking ourselves: Are we doing this in the most efficient way possible?

Akshat: And you don’t think that’s pandering to the climate skeptic voices in British politics?

Bryony: It could have been, but I don’t think it is. The incumbency has shifted. There are a lot more people today who are vocal about the benefits of net-zero goals. Most electricity companies now have a portfolio of diverse assets, not just fossil fuels. Many of them have only clean energy assets. They are going to make sure their investments don’t get derailed. So I think the review will be good, because it will draw out the evidence. And that’s probably what the government needs.

