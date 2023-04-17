How to Find the Next Generation of Breakthrough Tech Startups

What did the era of ultralow interest rates leave behind for the climate? This period stretched from late 2008, with the financial crisis, to the recent runup by central bankers. That’s about 14 years—enough for a climate legacy. It better be, because there’s only two 14-year intervals to go before the 2050 net-zero deadline.

Cheap borrowing quadrupled global renewables consumption to more than 40 exajoules, according to BP’s data, or roughly as much total energy as India uses in a year. The cost of solar panels dropped more than 90%. Easy money made it easier to surpass 1 trillion watts of solar.

Did all that loose cash help boost ESG investing above $10 trillion? Of course. Do low rates deserve credit for the Paris Agreement? They didn’t hurt. Climate politics also became a fixture; now even an oil boss wants to be in charge.

But rock-bottom rates didn’t prevent alarming new peaks. Average temperatures jumped by a third of a degree, to 1.1C. Emissions from burning fossil fuels spiked by almost 6 billion tons per year. Atmospheric carbon shot up 8%. All these indicators are still rising.

At first glance, it’s hard to identify a colossus like Google or Amazon.com that emerged in this era and might define the economy to follow. This period yielded Uber and—uh—crypto stuff. You might think Tesla, but it was born in 2003. The better choice is CATL, the Chinese battery giant that began in 2011. Electric cars increased from almost zero to 27 million, according to BloombergNEF, and China made most of the batteries.

Maybe we’ll peer back at the recent past and see the start of even bigger things. For the past 12 years—coinciding with this generation of ultralow rates—BloombergNEF’s tech analysts have made a careful study of early-stage startups with decarbonizing potential. A small batch of standouts each year receive the designation of climate-tech Pioneers. Today, alongside a tech-focused issue of Bloomberg Green’s magazine, we’re presenting the latest group of winners, including producers of green hydrogen, cutting-edge battery recyclers and a company that’s patented a seaweed that can be fed to cows to curb the planet-warming impact of beef.

Hundreds of climate-tech startups like these have been born thanks to venture capitalists flush with low-interest cash—and reinforced by government largesse. The frontiers of the new climate economy are all around, if you know where to look.

