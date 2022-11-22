(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Zero on Apple, Spotify or Google.

The African continent has the fastest growing population in the world, and needs resources to fund both its basic energy needs and a transition to clean energy. And yet, Africa attracts just a tiny fraction of climate funding: According to BloombergNEF, less than 1% of global renewable spending goes to the continent, even as it represents 7% of the global economy.

So why do rich countries find it so hard to put forward even small amounts of money? “When you unpack what the opportunities are, it's not for lack of resources on the continent: The solar is amazing, the wind is amazing, hydro is amazing, geothermal is amazing,” says Rebekah Shirley, director of research, data and innovation at the World Resources Institute Africa, on the most recent episode of Zero. But “on top of the cost of your solar panels [and] system, there is the cost of the capital itself — the cost that you have to take on as a developer to access the finance to then go and deploy your systems. And on the continent, we have a very high cost of capital.”

The private sector also often lacks “the tools or knowledge… to know what is happening in the most remote place in the world, so they need to have people who help them make these investments,” Makhtar Diop, director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), says on Zero. As part of the World Bank Group, the IFC provides over $30 billion each year in loans to the private sector in developing countries to bring more climate-focused finance into the continent. “We understand the risk, and we are mobilizing resources,” Diop says. “For each dollar that we put in, we mobilize one dollar for the capital market.”

Also on this episode, a sleep-deprived Akshat sits down with Bloomberg News editors Siobhan Wagner and Will Kennedy to talk about the dramatic conclusion of COP27.

